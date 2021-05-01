PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) Announces Earnings Results

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 121.45% and a net margin of 40.23%.

PBFX stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.40. 223,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,283. PBF Logistics has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $15.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.44 million, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PBF Logistics from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on PBF Logistics from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PBF Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR truck rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

