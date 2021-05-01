Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its position in shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) by 56.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,838 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Party City Holdco were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,136,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Party City Holdco by 655.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 884,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 767,084 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in Party City Holdco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $616,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Party City Holdco by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,852,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,390,000 after purchasing an additional 333,307 shares during the period. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PRTY opened at $7.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.80. The company has a market cap of $778.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 4.26. Party City Holdco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $9.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.84.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). Party City Holdco had a negative return on equity of 23.69% and a negative net margin of 36.23%. The company had revenue of $648.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.10 million. Research analysts forecast that Party City Holdco Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Party City Holdco Profile

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

