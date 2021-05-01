Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Acquired by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PH. FMR LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after acquiring an additional 43,094 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 174,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,324,000 after buying an additional 99,059 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth $120,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $313.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $315.97 and a 200-day moving average of $278.21. The stock has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $140.01 and a 52 week high of $323.80.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.62%.

PH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.79.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total transaction of $257,031.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,556,177.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total transaction of $2,405,935.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.