Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.58

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.58 and last traded at $9.11, with a volume of 2505 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.12.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Paramount Resources in a report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC cut shares of Paramount Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from $4.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from $11.75 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.31.

The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 3.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.46.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a negative net margin of 53.85% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $155.01 million for the quarter.

Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

