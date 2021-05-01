Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from $11.75 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC downgraded shares of Paramount Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Paramount Resources in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PRMRF traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.31. 1,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,713. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Paramount Resources has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $9.58.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $155.01 million during the quarter. Paramount Resources had a negative net margin of 53.85% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

