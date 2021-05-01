Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $181.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Paramount Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Paramount Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.820-0.880 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $0.82 to $0.88 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PGRE traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,160,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Paramount Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.03. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.30 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PGRE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Paramount Group from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho upgraded Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Paramount Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.71.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

