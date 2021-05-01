ParallelCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $30.00 (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded up 348.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. ParallelCoin has a market capitalization of $593,605.74 and $30.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded up 367.3% against the dollar. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.89 or 0.00003278 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $269.81 or 0.00468967 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004218 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00006498 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000826 BTC.

ParallelCoin Coin Profile

ParallelCoin (CRYPTO:DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. The official website for ParallelCoin is parallelcoin.info . ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

