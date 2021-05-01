Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 743 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 3.1% in the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 15,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 142.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 16,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 9,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 22.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 369,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,271,000 after buying an additional 68,495 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

NYSE:CARR opened at $43.58 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $15.43 and a one year high of $45.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

