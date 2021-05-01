Parallel Advisors LLC Has $472,000 Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $277,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Humana by 199.8% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 8,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Humana by 135.4% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 8,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUM opened at $445.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $364.77 and a 52 week high of $474.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $421.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $409.84.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 15.67%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HUM. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.45.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total value of $10,412,841.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,975,628.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total transaction of $1,396,940.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,068 shares in the company, valued at $4,939,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

