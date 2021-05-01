Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Asana were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of Asana by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,419,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,495,000 after buying an additional 1,493,252 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,365,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Asana by 2,995.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 541,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,992,000 after buying an additional 523,708 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,391,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,524,000. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Asana from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.58.

In other news, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $832,478.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 315,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,060,248.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 40,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,644 shares of company stock valued at $3,621,663.

NYSE:ASAN opened at $33.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.94. Asana, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $43.72.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $68.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.72 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

