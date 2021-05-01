Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 1,806 Shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHT. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 81,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 6,268 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 692.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. 2.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHT stock opened at $40.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.06. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $36.13 and a 52 week high of $41.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.90.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 8.61%. On average, analysts anticipate that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments. The company offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT) services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

