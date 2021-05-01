Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 105.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,560 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in XPeng were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in XPeng by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in XPeng by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

Get XPeng alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XPEV. Morgan Stanley began coverage on XPeng in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on XPeng in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.40 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, VTB Capital upgraded XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

XPEV opened at $29.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.63. XPeng Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $74.49.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 345.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPeng Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV).

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.