Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th.

Papa John’s International has raised its dividend payment by 5.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $96.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.28. Papa John’s International has a 12 month low of $69.21 and a 12 month high of $110.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Papa John’s International had a net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $469.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.53 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Papa John’s International will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PZZA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Papa John’s International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.71.

About Papa John's International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

