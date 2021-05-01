Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pactiv Evergreen Inc. provides food packaging solutions. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. is based in IL, United States. “

Get Pactiv Evergreen alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PTVE. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Pactiv Evergreen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pactiv Evergreen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.86.

PTVE stock opened at $14.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83. Pactiv Evergreen has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $19.61.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Pactiv Evergreen will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.75% of the company’s stock.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pactiv Evergreen (PTVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.