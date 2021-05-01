Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Receives $137.44 Average Price Target from Analysts

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.78.

PKG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,425,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,575,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,854 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,935,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,094,433,000 after purchasing an additional 108,550 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,324,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,480,000 after purchasing an additional 76,976 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,846,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,601,000 after purchasing an additional 982,598 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $147.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,527. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $86.93 and a twelve month high of $150.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.48 and a 200-day moving average of $133.54. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.29%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

