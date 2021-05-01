Pacific Software (OTCMKTS:PFSF) Trading Down 25.9%

Pacific Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PFSF)’s share price fell 25.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.83 and last traded at $2.83. 150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.82.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.96.

Pacific Software Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PFSF)

Pacific Software, Inc, a development stage company, engages in designing, developing, licensing, and operating transactional solutions worldwide. The company manages BOAPIN.com, a multi-lingual and multi-faceted commodities trading platform designed for international clients, traders, and subscribers.

