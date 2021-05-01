Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of PPBI stock opened at $44.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.83 and a beta of 1.36. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $47.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $185.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.32 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 25,000 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total transaction of $1,137,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 360,683 shares in the company, valued at $16,403,862.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ronald J. Jr. Nicolas sold 5,500 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $256,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,934 shares of company stock worth $1,880,162 over the last 90 days. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.7% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.5% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 114,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

