Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $2.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $185.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PPBI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $44.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.25. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $47.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 104.83 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total transaction of $1,137,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,403,862.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 10,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $486,641.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,880,162 over the last three months. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPBI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 104,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 478,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,629,000 after buying an additional 19,732 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 493,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,460,000 after buying an additional 178,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $288,000. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

