Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on OXINF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of OXINF stock remained flat at $$28.98 during trading hours on Friday. Oxford Instruments has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $29.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.06.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

