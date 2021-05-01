Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) PT Raised to $112.00 at Loop Capital

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (down from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Owens Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.24.

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $96.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $36.18 and a 12-month high of $98.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.43 and its 200 day moving average is $81.14.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,447,217.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $982,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,573,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,866 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,841 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Owens Corning by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Owens Corning by 1,555.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

