Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) PT Raised to $112.00 at Loop Capital

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.69% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (down from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Owens Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.24.
Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $96.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $36.18 and a 12-month high of $98.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.43 and its 200 day moving average is $81.14.
In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,447,217.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $982,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,573,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,866 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,841 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Owens Corning by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Owens Corning by 1,555.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Owens Corning
Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.
