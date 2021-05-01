Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Given a $25.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a $25.00 price target on Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on OVV. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TD Securities raised shares of Ovintiv from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $17.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ovintiv has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.37.

Shares of NYSE OVV traded down $1.02 on Friday, reaching $23.93. 3,261,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,174,052. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $28.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.38. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 89.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. Analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.55%.

In other news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $188,543.70. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,203,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,130,000 after buying an additional 1,378,434 shares in the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 6,234,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,529,000 after buying an additional 1,193,114 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,285,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,178,000 after buying an additional 1,049,879 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter valued at $32,023,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,719,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,694,000 after buying an additional 9,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

