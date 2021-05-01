Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 301,100 shares, a decline of 34.1% from the March 31st total of 457,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Outlook Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

Outlook Therapeutics stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,008,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,904,292. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $413.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.46. Outlook Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $4.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Outlook Therapeutics will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Outlook Therapeutics news, insider Jeff Evanson sold 56,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total transaction of $145,281.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,150,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,933,734.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Terry Dagnon sold 15,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total transaction of $33,231.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,127,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,357,221.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 11,370,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,378,200 and sold 145,127 shares valued at $358,825. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 52,657 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 432.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 110,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 90,109 shares during the period. 3.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

