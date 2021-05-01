Otter Tail (OTTR) to Release Earnings on Monday

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Otter Tail to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Otter Tail had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $226.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.50 million. On average, analysts expect Otter Tail to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $47.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.66. Otter Tail has a 1 year low of $35.36 and a 1 year high of $47.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.89%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OTTR. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Otter Tail in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Otter Tail presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

