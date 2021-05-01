Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Short Interest Update

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a drop of 36.0% from the March 31st total of 1,860,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 790,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

OSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

OSK traded down $4.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.43. The stock had a trading volume of 590,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,747. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.38. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $55.33 and a 1 year high of $130.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.72%.

In related news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $286,466.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,618,271.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $815,171.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,286,250.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSK. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 1,527.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,077,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,562 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth about $69,328,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth about $54,680,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth about $43,545,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth about $503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

