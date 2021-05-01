Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,290,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,294,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,535,000 after buying an additional 415,539 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 812,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,746,000 after buying an additional 383,844 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,874,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,929,000 after buying an additional 275,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 618,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,418,000 after buying an additional 149,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABM. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.20.

In other news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $1,325,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 7,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $414,161.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABM stock opened at $51.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -2,569.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.62. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.21 and a 1-year high of $55.48.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.40. ABM Industries had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. ABM Industries’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 31.28%.

ABM Industries Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

