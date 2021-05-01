Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,951,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $79.90 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $87.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,995.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on D shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.79.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

