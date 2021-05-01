Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Buys 1,609 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,467 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 432.0% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on V shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.37.

Shares of V stock opened at $233.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.72 and a 1 year high of $237.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $220.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.86, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,843 shares of company stock worth $27,721,078 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.