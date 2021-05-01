Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,514 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,244,400,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,235,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $560,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,946 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,309,000 after acquiring an additional 881,073 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,812,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,008,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $114.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.79 billion, a PE ratio of 148.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.01. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $70.65 and a one year high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.36.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

