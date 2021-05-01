Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Orthofix Medical had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 5.75%. Orthofix Medical updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.520-0.620 EPS.

OFIX stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.35. The stock had a trading volume of 111,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,196. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.36 million, a P/E ratio of 36.96, a P/E/G ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Orthofix Medical has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $48.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

