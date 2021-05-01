Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 37.3% from the March 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ortho Regenerative Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ORTIF traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.38. The stock had a trading volume of 63,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,024. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.43. Ortho Regenerative Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.78.

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc, an orthopaedic and sports medicine biologics company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutic tissue repair devices to enhance the success rate of sports medicine surgeries in Canada. The company develops Ortho-R, a formulation for rotator cuff repair; and Ortho-M, a biopolymer for bioactive meniscus repair.

