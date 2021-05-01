Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a drop of 41.2% from the March 31st total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS ORKLY traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.32. 14,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,709. Orkla ASA has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $10.43. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.80.

Get Orkla ASA alerts:

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Orkla ASA had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 13.25%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a $0.5704 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th.

Several equities analysts have commented on ORKLY shares. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Danske upgraded shares of Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Orkla ASA in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Orkla ASA Company Profile

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Orkla ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orkla ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.