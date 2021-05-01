Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orion Group Holdings, Inc. is a construction company which provides services on and off the water primarily in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada and the Caribbean Basin. The company’s operating segment consists of heavy civil marine construction segment and commercial concrete segment. Heavy civil marine construction segment services includes marine transportation facility construction, marine pipeline construction, marine environmental structures, dredging of waterways, channels and ports, environmental dredging, design and specialty services. Commercial concrete segment provides turnkey concrete construction services including pour and finish, dirt work, layout, forming, rebar and mesh across the light commercial, structural and other associated business areas. Orion Group Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Orion Marine Group Inc., is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on Orion Group from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of ORN opened at $5.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $160.09 million, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.08. Orion Group has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $6.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Orion Group had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 2.26%. As a group, analysts forecast that Orion Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Orion Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Orion Group in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Orion Group by 162.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Group in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Orion Group by 189.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 9,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

