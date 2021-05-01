Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. operates as a supplier of Carbon Black. It offers products for Coatings, Printing Inks, Polymers, Rubber and other applications. Orion operates in two segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Company’s Gas Blacks, Furnace Blacks and Specialty Carbon Blacks tint, colorize and enhance the performance of plastics, paints and coatings, inks and toners, adhesives and sealants, tires, and manufactured rubber goods such as automotive belts and hoses. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

Shares of OEC opened at $19.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 43.17 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.49. Orion Engineered Carbons has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $21.05.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $315.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.42 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 38.90%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 0.4% in the first quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 1,810,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,343 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 11.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 9,088 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

Featured Article: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orion Engineered Carbons (OEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.