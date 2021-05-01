Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in April

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OCLDY stock remained flat at $$11.08 during midday trading on Friday. Orica has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $13.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.65 and its 200 day moving average is $11.39.

Get Orica alerts:

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Orica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Orica Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of commercial explosives and blasting systems. It operates through the following segments: Australia, Pacific, and Asia; North America; Latin America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Minova; Auxiliaries; and Global Support. The Australia, Pacific, and Asia; North America; Latin America; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa segment involves in the supply of commercial explosives and blasting systems including technical services and solutions to the mining and infrastructure markets, and supply of mining chemicals including sodium cyanide for gold extraction.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Orica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.