O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) PT Raised to $575.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $560.00 to $575.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ORLY. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $555.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $529.20.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $552.88 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $373.14 and a fifty-two week high of $553.43. The firm has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $509.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $467.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.97 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 23.13 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 11,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $5,430,638.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,902 shares in the company, valued at $8,239,555.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,229 shares of company stock valued at $27,958,427 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $36,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.