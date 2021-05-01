Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 81.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,585 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Simply Good Foods were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,392,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,336,000 after acquiring an additional 7,311,416 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,122,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,542,000 after acquiring an additional 159,371 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,966,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,665,000 after acquiring an additional 798,344 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 138.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,073,000 after acquiring an additional 648,878 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,724,000. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $34.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 54.84 and a beta of 0.98. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1 year low of $15.91 and a 1 year high of $35.34.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $230.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.03 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMPL. Stephens began coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson lowered The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.71.

The Simply Good Foods Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

