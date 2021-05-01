Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the first quarter worth $506,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 38,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNT stock opened at $56.17 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $44.36 and a 52-week high of $58.10. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.18 and a 200-day moving average of $51.37.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 69.70%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.71.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

