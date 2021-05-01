Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 400 Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 214.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 7,586.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

In related news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.83, for a total value of $252,893.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 26,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.56 per share, with a total value of $1,499,897.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 51,344 shares of company stock worth $2,899,369 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RCII stock opened at $57.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.58. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.05 and a 52 week high of $64.79.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 35.08%. The company had revenue of $716.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.56 million. Analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.36%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RCII. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.29.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII).

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.