Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 400 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SFBS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,667 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $340,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $398,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 281.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 257,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,370,000 after acquiring an additional 189,995 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 82,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $4,681,380.00. Also, Director Hatton C.V. Smith sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total value of $1,359,600.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,400 shares of company stock valued at $8,588,212. 10.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Hovde Group downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ SFBS opened at $63.24 on Friday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.98 and a 52 week high of $66.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.25.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 38.46%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.20%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

