Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 1,261 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in UDR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in UDR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in UDR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in UDR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.58.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $1,821,200.00. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,001,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $46.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.34 and a 52-week high of $47.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.96. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 105.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 4.83%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 69.71%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

