Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.45

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.45 and last traded at $5.45, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.

A number of research firms have commented on MXCHY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orbia Advance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Orbia Advance in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day moving average is $4.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluor, polymer solutions, and data communications sectors worldwide. The company focuses on ensuring food security, reducing water scarcity, reinventing the future of cities and homes, connecting communities to data infrastructure, and expanding access to health and wellness with advanced materials.

