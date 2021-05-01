Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a peer perform rating and a $75.00 price objective on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ORCL. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a sell rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.36.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $75.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Oracle has a 12 month low of $50.86 and a 12 month high of $80.21.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $52,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,078,623 shares in the company, valued at $229,357,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,508,000 shares of company stock worth $306,882,810 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

