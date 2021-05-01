Oppenheimer Increases Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target to $286.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Oppenheimer from $280.00 to $286.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.23% from the stock’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Rockwell Automation’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.53 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ROK. Citigroup decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.93.

Shares of ROK opened at $264.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $177.80 and a 1 year high of $275.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $25,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,534.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total value of $322,478.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,536,806.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

