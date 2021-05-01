Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.260-0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $182.50 million-$185.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $183.64 million.Ooma also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to 0.070-0.100 EPS.

Shares of OOMA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.53. 101,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,206. Ooma has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $19.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.45. The company has a market cap of $383.68 million, a P/E ratio of -82.65 and a beta of 0.31.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Ooma had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $44.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Ooma’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ooma will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ooma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

In other Ooma news, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 7,535 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $132,088.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James A. Gustke sold 1,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $25,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 128,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,588 shares of company stock worth $321,875. 10.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

