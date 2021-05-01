Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.070-0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $44 million-$44.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $44.31 million.Ooma also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 0.260-0.340 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:OOMA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.53. The stock had a trading volume of 101,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,206. The company has a market capitalization of $383.68 million, a PE ratio of -82.65 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.45. Ooma has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $19.18.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $44.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.29 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ooma will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ooma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

In other Ooma news, VP James A. Gustke sold 1,403 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $25,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 128,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ravi Narula sold 9,650 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $164,532.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 274,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,935.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,588 shares of company stock worth $321,875. 10.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

