Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) and Woolworths (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Head-To-Head Review

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) and Woolworths (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Onex and Woolworths’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onex N/A 6.24% 4.02% Woolworths N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Onex and Woolworths’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onex $1.11 billion 5.49 $4.28 billion N/A N/A Woolworths $4.73 billion 0.79 $35.87 million N/A N/A

Onex has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Woolworths.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Onex and Woolworths, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onex 0 0 5 0 3.00 Woolworths 0 0 1 0 3.00

Onex currently has a consensus target price of $95.40, suggesting a potential upside of 42.15%. Given Onex’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Onex is more favorable than Woolworths.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.8% of Onex shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Onex has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Woolworths has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Onex beats Woolworths on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Onex

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up. The firm seeks to invest in technology, electronics manufacturing services, industrial, aerospace, healthcare, retail, restaurants, industrials products, customer care services, metal services, building products, entertainment, gaming, cabinetry products, commercial vehicles, commercial and investment banking, financial services, commercial and multi-unit residential real estate. It invests in global businesses headquartered in North America, including United States and Canada, or Europe. The firm seeks to invest between $125 million and $1 billion in companies that have minimum revenues of $300 million. It does not consider size if the company is in an industry in which the firm already has presence. The firm seeks to make direct as well as co-investments through managed private equity, real estate and credit funds. It seeks to acquire a control position in its portfolio companies. Onex Corporation was founded in 1984 and is based in Toronto, Canada with additional offices in New York, New York; Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey; Boston, Massachusetts and London, United Kingdom.

About Woolworths

Woolworths Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores in sub-Saharan Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through seven segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Logistics; Woolworths Financial Services; David Jones; Country Road Group; and Treasury segments. The company offers food, clothing, homeware, beauty, lifestyle products, and general merchandise, as well as operates department stores. It also provides financial products and services, such as store cards, credit cards, personal loans, and insurance products. The company operates approximately 643 WSA stores in South Africa and 88 stores in the rest of Africa. Woolworths Holdings Limited was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa.

