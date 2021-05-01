OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Posts Earnings Results

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 13.20%. OneWater Marine updated its FY 2021 guidance to 5.800-6.000 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEW traded up $2.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.23. 133,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,663. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.48. OneWater Marine has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $56.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $767.17 million and a P/E ratio of -1.12.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.63.

In related news, Director John Troiano sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total value of $723,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $226,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $60,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,725.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,224 shares of company stock worth $1,110,956.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.