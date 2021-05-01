ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

OKE has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.17.

NYSE:OKE opened at $52.34 on Wednesday. ONEOK has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $53.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ONEOK will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in ONEOK by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 439,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 418,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,176,000 after buying an additional 8,125 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after buying an additional 13,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 61,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 18,786 shares in the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

