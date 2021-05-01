OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,450 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,452 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 38.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its position in Infosys by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 199,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Infosys by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 286,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 70,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 14,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INFY. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Investec cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.97.

Shares of INFY opened at $18.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.09. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $8.37 and a 1-year high of $19.56.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 27.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

