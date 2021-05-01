OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000. Humana accounts for 0.5% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $601,429,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Humana by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,267,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,802,248,000 after buying an additional 1,136,161 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Humana by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,989,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,098,313,000 after buying an additional 656,606 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Humana by 147.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $232,963,000 after buying an additional 338,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in Humana by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 628,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,220,000 after buying an additional 321,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.
Shares of HUM stock opened at $445.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $421.74 and a 200 day moving average of $409.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $57.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $364.77 and a twelve month high of $474.70.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 15.67%.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on HUM shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.45.
In other Humana news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $403.37 per share, with a total value of $151,263.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total value of $1,396,940.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,068 shares in the company, valued at $4,939,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Humana Profile
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.
