OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000. Humana accounts for 0.5% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $601,429,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Humana by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,267,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,802,248,000 after buying an additional 1,136,161 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Humana by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,989,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,098,313,000 after buying an additional 656,606 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Humana by 147.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $232,963,000 after buying an additional 338,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in Humana by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 628,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,220,000 after buying an additional 321,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $445.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $421.74 and a 200 day moving average of $409.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $57.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $364.77 and a twelve month high of $474.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 15.67%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HUM shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.45.

In other Humana news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $403.37 per share, with a total value of $151,263.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total value of $1,396,940.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,068 shares in the company, valued at $4,939,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

